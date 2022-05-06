Skiatook’s Garrett Case accepted into Youth Leadership Oklahoma 2022 Class

Leadership Oklahoma has selected 52 rising high school seniors through a competitive process based on proven leadership, geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity to participate in its annual Youth Leadership Oklahoma class program.

Garrett Case, of Skiatook High School, was named among the selected students for this year’s YLOK, created in 2001 with the mission to develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future.

Case and his YLOK Class 22 members will embark on a week-long trip at the end of May to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders. The all-expense paid weeklong program begins and ends in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater and Enid.

“Leadership Oklahoma is very excited about the 52 young people chosen for this year’s program,” said Marion Paden, Leadership Oklahoma’s president and CEO. “YLOK Class 22 is an outstanding blend of student leadership from across the state.”