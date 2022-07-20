Skiatook’s Evan Taylor counsels high school students at NWOSU leadership workshop

Nearly 270 high school students across Oklahoma spent six days at Northwestern Oklahoma State University at the annual Oklahoma Association of Student Councils BASIC leadership workshop.

Evan Taylor, of Skiatook, served as a Junior Councilor at the yearly event, held at the Alva-based campus for the last 13 years to guide high school sophomores, juniors and seniors seeking leadership skills.

JCs like Taylor are members of OASC who have graduated high school, and return to the camp to serve as helpers. She was assigned to one of 12 councils, where students created a school name, mascot, color, song and chant. Students in each council were also given real-life problems to solve and then acted out their resolutions using skits.

Students participated in breakout sessions that included leadership styles and traits, leadership activities, skills for success, team building, school spirit, etiquette and more.

