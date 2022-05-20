Skiatook’s Brandon Cornett, Mark Dressler honored for academic success at NSU

Several Northeastern State University students were recognized for their academic successes during the 54th annual Honors Assembly and Ovation Awards in April.

Among the awards bestowed to students were the Academic Achievement and Honor Society awards.

Brandon Cornett, with the College of Liberal Arts, and Mark Dressler, with the Graduate College — both of Skiatook — were among those named for Academic Achievement.

One student is selected in each undergraduate degree-granting discipline for the Academic Achievement Award. Each recipient must have completed two full semesters and have a GPA of at least 3.50 in the given academic discipline.