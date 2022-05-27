Skiatook Rotary raises nearly $5,000 for Ukraine relief at annual shootout fundraiser

The Skiatook Rotary Club is lending a helping hand to Ukrainians in need.

The local humanitarian organization recently announced that it raised $4,500 through its spring Sasquatch Shootout fundraiser to go toward the national Rotary Disaster Relief Fund for Ukraine.

“This was one of the most successful shootouts ever,” said Chet Reyckert with Skiatook Rotary. “The local work by Skiatook Rotary in any of its fundraisers is only possible by the generosity of this community.”

The annual event, held in mid-April, welcomed Rotary District 6110 Governor Kevin Merrill and his wife, Lisa, to Skiatook’s Longshot Ranch, where they delivered the donation check to area Rotary members.

Skiatook Rotary’s efforts have contributed to District 6110’s ongoing relief for Ukraine, which have amounted to about $50,000, adding to the more than $7.3 million raised by Rotarians across the nation for the cause.

“The success of this year’s event is outstanding in Skiatook’s response with donations for Ukraine,” Reyckert said. “Our club and this community can feel both humbled and proud to be a part of making a difference.

Three of the top teams and individuals named at this year’s shootout — Skiatook Walmart (1st place), the Pipeliners (2nd place) and Travis Freeman (top shooter) — helped make the event a success, Reyckert said.

“‘Service above self’ is the Rotary goal in all its many projects around the world,” he said, “letting us — in even sometimes small but significant ways — to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

Past winners of the shootout include the Skiatook Police Department, Skiatook Statuary, TFCU, the Skiatook Fire Department, Capital Steel and Team Steven, a team created in memory of Steven Cornelius.

Skiatook Rotary has also supported the American Wheelchair Mission, the Medical Supplies Network and the elimination of polio worldwide, and has repainted the paws leading up to Skiatook High School.

More information about the Skiatook Rotary Club can be found on its Facebook page.