Skiatook Rotary help with $50,000 donation to Ukraine relief

Rotary Flags
Chet Reyckert

Rotary District 6110, which includes the Skiatook Rotary Club, has sent $50,000 through its Disaster Relief Fund to Ukraine.

The dues and donations from rotary clubs support humanitarian efforts locally, nationally, and internationally. Skiatook Rotary raises funds throughout the year to support these efforts through fundraising projects such as the Sasquatch Shootout, which is coming up in April.

“All service clubs have been impacted by the times, including COVID and financial strains,” said Chey Reyckert, the incoming Skiatook Rotary Club President. “While resources are challenging the needs have only increased. When you partner with Rotary your dollars and efforts are maximized. Service above self is our motto and goal.”

The Skiatook Rotary Club has also supported the American Wheelchair Mission, the Medical Supplies Network, the elimination of polio worldwide, and has repainted the paws leading up to Skiatook High School. The club also provides a tree and hosts the Christmas Tree Lighting and Carols in the Park each Christmas.

The Sasquatch Shootout will be held on April 16th at Longshot Ranch. Lunch will be served at noon and the friendly competition will begin directly after lunch. Past winners of the shootout include the Skiatook Police Department, Skiatook Statuary, TFCU, the Skiatook Fire Department, Capital Steel and Team Steven, a team created in memory of Steven Cornelius.

“By participating in the shootout or sponsoring a team, you help support our humanitarian efforts here at home and worldwide,” Reyckert said.

For entry forms and information contact

Toni Cornelius at 918- 607-7552

Steve Moyer at 918- 697-2290

Or Chet Reyckert 918-396-1309

