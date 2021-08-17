Skiatook Rotary Club Ambassador for Medical Supplies Network

The Skiatook Rotary Club has become an Ambassador Club for the District 6110 Medical Supplies Network.

The Medical Supply Network collects obsolete or unneeded equipment from hospitals, doctors and facilities that would otherwise be discarded. The equipment, such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, etc. are taken to third world countries for use.

"All these items that can make someone’s pain more bearable travel halfway round the world to aid those in need thanks to this organization and those that contribute," said Rotary Club member Chet Reyckert.

Ray Tucker presented a certificate to club President Toni Cornelius and expressed their gratitude for the past participation by club members when Skiatook Rotary volunteers helped sort, label and box medical supplies from bedpans to surgical instruments.

