Skiatook resident Ginifer Ree in new film Alejandro

Ginifer Ree has always been the type of person that inspires others. From earning her black belt in Taekwondo a few years ago to supporting others on their fitness journeys, she has always been a star to Skiatook, but now she has taken her talents to the big screen with a role in a new feature-length film, Alejandro, which was filmed in Tulsa, Owasso, and Rogers County.
Inspired by true events, Alejandro is about a poor Mexican man struggling to provide for his family who is wrongly accused of murder. A black lawyer defends Alejandro pro bono, and the case teaches the lawyer, Lucas, a lesson he never expected. The movie captures stories of many wrongfully accused innocent people worldwide, and it is hoped the film will stir discussion that can help improve the criminal justice system. Ree plays Alejandro’s court guard and admits, her character wasn’t very nice to him.
Ree had always dreamed of being a country singer or a movie star. Her parents made records and toured all over the U.S. Her journey with acting began six years ago when she was approached about being a background actor in a major film. She was selected to be in the film and rediscovered her passion for acting.
“I love acting because it allows me to put myself in other situations and someone else’s shoes. I get to pretend to be someone else and experience life in various situations. I could play a person down on their luck one day and play a rich woman from Monte Carlo the next day. I can relate to many of the characters I play, either because of my own life experiences or because of friends and family’s life experiences that I’ve witnessed.,” Ree said. “It’s always changing and always challenging creatively, and I love that!”
Ree continued, “Alejandro is an awesome movie with a very strong and important message, to be kind. We worked hard on this film. It was filmed in Tulsa as well as Nigeria. There was a lot of blood, sweat, tears, dedication, and hard work on this film. There are tons of local actors in this film, and it is premiering not only in Tulsa but internationally. I think it’s really cool for the public to see their city in a movie and see what their native Oklahoma actors have been doing.”
In addition to acting, Ree also has a production company called Silver Moon Productions. The company is currently working on the feature film Crossfire and the series Time Girl. Ree is working on several upcoming films in front of the camera and on the production side.
Ree also continues to help her husband run the Shiever’s Martial Arts School in Collinsville and plans to test for her 2nd Dan in Taekwondo this year. She will guest commentate the OKC Cannafist Kickboxing Championship on July 24th, alongside champion Anthony “Maddog” Macias.
“It’s taken me a long time and a lot of hard work to get where I am today, but I never gave up, and I never will. You’re never too old, and it’s never too late to discover & live your dreams,” Ree said.