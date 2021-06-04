Skiatook resident Ginifer Ree in new film Alejandro

Ginifer Ree has always been the type of person that inspires others. From earning her black belt in Taekwondo a few years ago to supporting others on their fitness journeys, she has always been a star to Skiatook, but now she has taken her talents to the big screen with a role in a new feature-length film, Alejandro, which was filmed in Tulsa, Owasso, and Rogers County.

Inspired by true events, Alejandro is about a poor Mexican man struggling to provide for his family who is wrongly accused of murder. A black lawyer defends Alejandro pro bono, and the case teaches the lawyer, Lucas, a lesson he never expected. The movie captures stories of many wrongfully accused innocent people worldwide, and it is hoped the film will stir discussion that can help improve the criminal justice system. Ree plays Alejandro’s court guard and admits, her character wasn’t very nice to him.

Ree had always dreamed of being a country singer or a movie star. Her parents made records and toured all over the U.S. Her journey with acting began six years ago when she was approached about being a background actor in a major film. She was selected to be in the film and rediscovered her passion for acting.