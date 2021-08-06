Skiatook releases Return to Learn Plan

Skiatook Public School has released the Return to Learn Plan for the 2021-22 school year. Masks will not be required. Governor Stitt signed an executive order stating that schools can not require the use of masks unless there is a state of emergency declared.
Any future mandates or closures set by city, state or federal governments could alter the information provided. These FAQs and other information for the school year are available at skiatookschools.org.
Q. Will masks be required for the 2021-2022 school year?
A No, SB 658 prohibits school boards for school districts from implementing a mask mandate for students and staff. However, masks are recommended for those not fully vaccinated. This could change if the governor declared another state of emergency.
Q. Will my child be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination?
A. No, SB 658 prohibits schools from requiring a vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition to attend school. We also will not be requiring proof of vaccination.
Q. Will the arrival and dismissal procedures change for this year?
A. No. At this time, we will continue the same drop off and pick up procedures that were in place last school year. Each site will communicate the exact details with parents at their site.
Q. Will there be any virtual days built into the school calendar?
A. No, we do not have any virtual days built into our calendar.
Q. Will Skiatook Public Schools offer full-time online classes as an alternative to classroom instruction?
A. Students in grades 6-12 will be offered online classes for this year. Parents will need to check with each school site to determine what the guidelines and entrance requirements are for those school sites. Students that were not successful in virtual classes last year may not qualify for virtual/online classes this year.
Q. Can students shift back-and-forth between online learning and face-to-face learning?
A. Students choosing full-time online learning through the Skiatook Virtual Academy will be required to complete the semester. After the semester, they will be allowed to move to face-to-face learning.
Q. What steps will the district take to keep school as safe as possible?
A. Skiatook Public Schools will make every effort to promote healthy practices and protocols in our schools. Schools will have daily cleaning protocols that align with guidance from health officials. Social distancing will be practiced to the extent possible. Frequent hand-washing and other healthy protocols will be modeled by adults and encouraged for students. Additionally, hand sanitizer and hand sanitizing stations will be present throughout school buildings.
Q. How will social distancing occur in our schools?
A. It will be difficult to consistently maintain distance between students in our schools. Every effort will be made to reduce close contact among students in the classroom, as well as in common areas such as hallways, restrooms, cafeterias, gyms, etc. Teachers will be encouraged to space student desks as much as possible and to reduce activities that require close contact between students.
Q. What steps can families take to keep school safe as possible?
A. We ask that parents check their children’s health status at home every morning. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed a symptom assessment tool to help determine when someone should be kept home or sent home from school and/or tested for COVID-19:
“A” Symptoms
Fever Greater than or Equal to 100.4 F Sore Throat
Cough
Difficulty Breathing Diarrhea or Vomiting
New Loss of Taste or Smell
“B” Symptoms
Nasal Congestion/Stuffy Nose Runny Nose Muscle/Body Aches
Fatigue
Chills
Loss of Appetite
Elevated Temperature Less Than 100.4 New Onset of Severe Headache
Recommended Testing When: Person has 1 “A” Symptom or Person has 3 “B” Symptoms
Q. Will parents be notified if their child has come in direct physical contact or close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?
A. Yes, should a school be made aware of a possible COVID-19 exposure in a building, the school administrator and nurse will contact trace as was practiced during the 2020-2021 school year. The result of that contact tracing will be a notification to parents stating that their student had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. We ask that parents who receive such a notification monitor their child’s health and contact their family physician should the child develop symptoms. The exposed child can continue to attend school. Parents may choose to keep the exposed child at home under quarantine for up to 14 days.
Q. What is considered close contact?
A. Close contact is defined as being less than 6 feet for at least 15 cumulative minutes within a 24-hour period.
Q. Will parents be notified if someone in the school has tested positive for COVID-19?
A. Yes, ONLY in the event their child has had possible close contact with the affected person. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 with a student or staff member within an extracurricular activity, parents will be notified ONLY in the event their child has had possible close contact with an affected individual. Parents/Guardians will be notified through School Messenger or text. Please make sure all contact information is updated.
Q. Should a parent notify the school if their child or someone in their family tests positive for COVID-19?
A. Yes. The child should be monitored for any of the health symptoms listed in the chart above. If the child is not exhibiting any symptoms they may attend school.
Q. What if my child misses more than 10 days in a semester due to illness or possible contact with someone with COVID-19?
A. Students who are ill or suspect they are ill should remain at home. Our district will work with parents to support students during periods of absences when families are working to support their child’s health and the health of others.
Q. Will activities (field trips, assemblies, concerts, etc.) be held in the fall semester?
A. At this time, we will continue to have scheduled activities for students and parents. The procedures for those activities will be determined by the different sites. In the event we move into orange or red on the color chart there may be more restrictions.
Q. Will the district host schedule pickup and “Meet the teacher” events?
A. These activities will likely be modified. Our principals have adjusted the start of the year routines. Whether these activities are done traditionally or modified, please know our focus is making sure each student has a positive start to the school year. Your site principals will have those details.
Q. Can parents volunteer in the school buildings?
A. We will limit volunteers to only those that are essential. Volunteers are an extraordinary asset to our schools, but again our priority is the safety of our students and staff and working together to keep school in session. If a volunteer is used they may be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
Q. Will Skiatook Public Schools be providing transportation for the 2021-2022 school year?
A. Yes. Bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year will be the same routes as last year. Q. What precautions will be taken to address COVID-19 on our buses?
A. Buses will have daily cleaning protocols that align with guidance from health officials. Windows will be down for air circulation unless it is impractical to do so.
Q. What can students do to assist with a safe ride to school on the bus?
A. Students should not get on a bus if they are ill or have symptoms as outlined in the chart.
Students should face forward at all times and respect the directions provided by the bus driver.
Q. If my student has always been a bus rider, can I transport my child to and from school?
A. Yes. Parents are always welcome to transport their children to and from school. For the fall of 2021, any parent who can drive or walk their child to school will assist with reducing the number of bus riders. However, we are aware that not all families can make that adjustment to their schedules.
Q. Can I walk my elementary child into the school building?
A. No, building principals will be reviewing this information with parents before school starts. Information for each elementary site will be on each site‘s Facebook Page.
Q. Will Skiatook Public Schools be offering breakfast and lunch to students for the 2021-2022 school year?
A. Yes. Meals for the 2021-2022 school year will be provided and menus will be located on the district’s child nutrition page. Payment procedures will remain the same as the 2020- 2021 school year. The USDA is allowing all student meals to be served FREE of Charge during the 2021-2022 school year. We still ask that everyone fill out a free and reduced application to help us with funding for other federal programs.
Q. Will parents be able to eat in the cafeteria with their child?
A. No, at this time we will be restricting outside guests in our schools so family members and guests will not be allowed to eat in our cafeterias with their children or other students.
Q. If I have a question that hasn’t been answered here, what do I do?
A. If, after reading these FAQs, you still have questions please feel free to email or call your child’s principal.