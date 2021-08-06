Skiatook releases Return to Learn Plan

Q. Can parents volunteer in the school buildings?

A. We will limit volunteers to only those that are essential. Volunteers are an extraordinary asset to our schools, but again our priority is the safety of our students and staff and working together to keep school in session. If a volunteer is used they may be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Q. Will Skiatook Public Schools be providing transportation for the 2021-2022 school year?

A. Yes. Bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year will be the same routes as last year. Q. What precautions will be taken to address COVID-19 on our buses?

A. Buses will have daily cleaning protocols that align with guidance from health officials. Windows will be down for air circulation unless it is impractical to do so.

Q. What can students do to assist with a safe ride to school on the bus?

A. Students should not get on a bus if they are ill or have symptoms as outlined in the chart.

Students should face forward at all times and respect the directions provided by the bus driver.

Q. If my student has always been a bus rider, can I transport my child to and from school?