The Oklahoma Main Street Center hosted programs from across the state on Tuesday, April 4, for Main Street Day at the Capitol, and announced reinvestment milestones and new programs.

OMSC, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, spearheads the annual event to showcase local downtowns and historic commercial districts. This year, Skiatook was recognized as a new addition to the initiative.

“Main Street is a volunteer-driven program that requires a dedicated core of local people willing to make a change in their historic commercial districts,” OMSC Director Buffy Hughes said. “We are continually grateful and proud of their willingness to work hard make these programs thrive and grow.”

In 2022, OMSC added a new level to the tiered program. There are now three ways to join the statewide program: network, associate and fully designated. Programs added since April of 2022 include the addition of Skiatook as a network level affiliate.

The network level is for communities that are exploring the Main Street approach and see the value in the movement. These communities may have a non-traditional business district or don’t have the capacity to participate in the associate or designated programs.

The key benefits for Skiatook joining the network level is gaining access to National Main Street information and other state level information resources.

More information about the program can be found at OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.