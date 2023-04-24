Skiatook Public Schools has received its 2021-22 report cards.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education Office of Accountability released the statewide results after a months-long delay caused by calculation errors that were revealed in December.

Among Skiatook’s five sites, Skiatook Intermediate Elementary received an overall ranking of an A, Skiatook High School earned a B, and Newman Middle School received a B.

No overall grades were generated for either Skiatook Elementary or Marrs Elementary, as of April 24.

All districts were graded on academic growth and achievement, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism, postsecondary opportunities and graduation rates.

Skiatook’s three sites received B’s in each of the following categories: SIE in academic growth, academic achievement and chronic absenteeism; Newman in absenteeism; and SHS in academic achievement and chronic absenteeism.

On the opposite spectrum, Newman scored a C in academic achievement and a D in academic growth.

Academic achievement is measured when students meet or exceed their priority group target, and/or score basic, proficient or advanced on state tests in ELA, math and science. Academic growth shows the average amount of progress students make on English and math assessments over consecutive years.

Additionally, SHS received a B in graduation rates, but a grade lower of a C for postsecondary opportunities.

Overall, the Skiatook district outperformed the state in every category except for ELP and postsecondary opportunities.

Sperry Public Schools received ratings of all three of its sites as well. Sperry Elementary School received a B, Sperry Middle School earned a C, and Sperry High School received a D.