Skiatook Public Schools Teachers of the Year

Trinity Weygandt

Marrs Elementary’s Teacher of the Year is Trinity Weygandt. She currently teaches kindergarten. This is her 15th year teaching and her 10th at Skiatook Public Schools.

In addition to teaching her class, she is the kindergarten PLC math teacher and the Kindergarten Lighthouse Team for Leader in Me. She is a member of OEA, NEA and Great Expectations Model Teacher.

Previously, Weygandt was chosen as the 2008 Tahlequah Public Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year and Covington’s Who’s Who of America’s Teachers in 2012.

She volunteers with FBC Skiatook in the Children’s Ministry as an Awanas leader, a VBS leader, and leads a Young Adult Small Group.

Weygandt said, “I believe all students can learn and it is my mission to ensure the success of all students. I believe it is important to create an environment in which all students feel supported, respected, cared, safe, and secure in which they are excited to learn new things. I believe our classroom should be a place where the students feel comfortable to try hard things and that they may make mistakes along the way, but that is part of the learning process. I also believe that as teachers we are a team and should make this a community in which we work together to ensure the success of all students.”

Karen Smith

This year’s Site Teacher of the Year for Skiatook Elementary is Karen Smith. Smith teaches 2nd grade and has been teaching at Skiatook Public Schools for 29 years. She is also the vice-president of SEAC.

Smith said, “All children are unique in their own way. Children need to be taught at their level. You have to boost their confidence and self-esteem first. Then they will flourish.”

Renee Smith

Renee Smith is the Site Teacher of the Year for Skiatook Intermediate Elementary. She teaches 4th grade in special education. She has been teaching for 16 years, 6 at Skiatook Public Schools.

In addition to teaching, Smith is on the Sunshine Committee and was previously a News on 6 Teacher of the Day.

Smith said, “My teaching philosophy is very simple: focus on teacher/student relationships. Flexibility is key when teaching special education students. Always treat your students and their parents the way you would like to be treated. If you don’t have the respect of your students, parents and colleagues your end result will not be the best environment for anyone. And lastly, have fun! Teaching is the perfect profession to teach students that something very simple can make someone else’s day better. Be the change you want to see.”

Terrena Dean

Newman Middle School Site Teacher of the Year is geography and history teacher Terrena Dean. Dean teaches 7th and 8th graders and has been teaching for 21 years.

Dean frequently attends school sports and events. This year she is helping with the middle school carnival, cake walk, and basket raffle for the 8th-grade picnic.

She previously attended the Literacy Design Collaborative conference at the Osage County Cooperative for two years and while teaching at Keystone Public Schools, she was nominated for teacher of the year five times.

Dean said, “I believe that each child has a desire to learn. Tapping into that desire is my job as is motivating the child to nurture the desire and thrive. Cultivating the respect of the students helps us all learn and enjoy being in the classroom every day.”

Sherrie Beyen

Skiatook High School named Sherrie Beyen the Site Teacher of the Year. Beyen teaches special education, geometry, and math of finance. This is her 15th year teaching.

Beyen previously taught at SIE and worked at Bullpups Daycare. She was a class sponsor for the Class of 2022 and a member of the High School Guiding Coalition. Beyen is certified in Crisis Prevention Intervention as an instructor. Previously, Beyen was the Site Teacher of the Year at SIE in 2013 and has been the Teacher of the Month at Skiatook High School a few times.

She is a member of First Baptist Church Skiatook and is a member of the Joy Preschool Ministry team. She has volunteered with Awanas, VBS, in the nursery, and at Falls Creek. She often works at the gate at high school ball games.

She said, “As a Special Education Teacher, I have the opportunity to work with great students at different academic levels with a variety of learning styles. It is important to meet our students where they are. I try to develop a trusting relationship with my students and know that they may have issues outside of school that may interfere with their learning. It is necessary to be flexible with my instruction and I have learned to teach to their strengths. My students are taught the same curriculum and we follow the same standards as other math classes, just in a different way and at a different pace. I also try to teach them to see how they will use match in the ”real world.” We integrate real-world experiences in both our geometry and math of finance classes.”

