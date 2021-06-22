 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook Public Schools needs substitute teachers
0 Comments

Skiatook Public Schools needs substitute teachers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SHS sign
Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook Public Schools is in need of substitutes for the 21-22 school year!

As a substitute teacher, you choose the grade, building, and days that you want to work. Being a substitute teacher allows for a flexible schedule. Applications for substitute teachers can be found at skiatookschools.org under the employment tab.

A substitute orientation will be held via Zoom on August 3, 2021 at 10 am. For more information and the Zoom link, please contact Kristine Vaughn at (918) 396-1792 x1102.

If you are interested, please contact the Education Service Center at (918) 396-1792 for more details.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Third Thursday in the Park
News

Third Thursday in the Park

  • Updated

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Third Thursday in the Park of 2021 on June 17, 2021. The event will be held on the third Thu…

Fireworks permits on sale
News

Fireworks permits on sale

  • Updated

The City of Skiatook allows residents to shoot off class C fireworks from 3-11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4 only.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News