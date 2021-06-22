Skiatook Public Schools needs substitute teachers

Skiatook Public Schools is in need of substitutes for the 21-22 school year!

As a substitute teacher, you choose the grade, building, and days that you want to work. Being a substitute teacher allows for a flexible schedule. Applications for substitute teachers can be found at skiatookschools.org under the employment tab.

A substitute orientation will be held via Zoom on August 3, 2021 at 10 am. For more information and the Zoom link, please contact Kristine Vaughn at (918) 396-1792 x1102.

If you are interested, please contact the Education Service Center at (918) 396-1792 for more details.

