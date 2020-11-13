Skiatook Public Schools moves to distance learning

Skiatook Public Schools announced today that all schools will move to distance learning due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the schools starting Monday, November 16.
Students can pick up a grab and go lunch/breakfast on weekdays from 11:00am to 12:30pm at either the Marrs Elementary Student Drop-off Loop or the Student Drop-off Loop at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary and Newman Middle School. Please pick up the meals at the pick up location that is closest to where you live.
The following week is Thanksgiving break and students will not be in school from November 23-27.
All students will return to in person learning on Monday, November 30.
