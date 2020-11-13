Skiatook Public Schools moves to distance learning

Skiatook Public Schools announced today that all schools will move to distance learning due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the schools starting Monday, November 16.

Students can pick up a grab and go lunch/breakfast on weekdays from 11:00am to 12:30pm at either the Marrs Elementary Student Drop-off Loop or the Student Drop-off Loop at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary and Newman Middle School. Please pick up the meals at the pick up location that is closest to where you live.