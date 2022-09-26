 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook Public Schools launches survey to gather feedback on district services

skiatook

Skiatook Public Schools hosts a district-wide pep rally at the Skiatook High School football stadium at the beginning of September.

 Art Haddaway Staff writer

Skiatook Public Schools recently launched a survey to gather feedback and suggestions about the district’s current services.

The survey is also open to receive other opinions from local stakeholders.

“We’ve had an amazing start to this school year, and we know even better days (are) ahead,” SPS Superintendent Melissa Bush said in a news release.

“We are committed to continuous improvement, and to make effective progress, we need input and feedback from the community. Together, we can ensure the district continues to make important and meaningful strides.”

The survey is open to all students, parents, staff members, graduates and local residents, including those who do not have children in school or who have children attending other districts.

The survey, which will close Friday, Sept. 30, can be found by visiting skiatookschools.org on the main scroll page.

