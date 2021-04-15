Skiatook Public Schools joins legal action against state school board over charter school funding

The Skiatook school board voted unanimously Monday, April 12, to challenge the state school board over a controversial lawsuit settlement that could reallocate tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to charter schools — at the cost of traditional public schools.

SHS joins a growing list of area school districts that are disputing the litigation, which would allow charter schools to receive an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

"The question is whether the state board of education has the authority to change the law," said Superintendent Rick Thomas. "If they can do it for this, what else can they do it for?

The state school board approved the reallocation in a 4-3 vote on March 25, despite objections from Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel.

An Oklahoma County District Court judge ruled in the fall of 2017 that attorneys for the Tulsa and Oklahoma City school districts would be allowed to intervene in the statewide charter school association’s legal battle against the state for access to more public funding.