Skiatook Public Schools has 17 positive cases of COVID-19, virtual learning assisted in decline in cases

As of November 30, 2020 Skiatook Public Schools has 14 positive cases of COVID-19.

Skiatook High School currently has four positive cases, down from seven last week. Enrollment is currently 636. Twenty students are in quarantine down from 103 last week. There are currently no positive cases among faculty or staff. Three members of the faculty or staff are quarantined down from 10 last week.

Newman Middle School currently has five positive cases, up from two last week. Enrollment is currently 524. Twelve students are in quarantine down from 43 last week. There are currently no positive cases among faculty or staff. Two members of the faculty or staff are quarantined down from 11 last week.

Skiatook Intermediate Elementary currently has one positive case, down from eight last week. Enrollment is currently 315. Seven students are in quarantine down from 87 last week. There are currently no positive cases among faculty or staff. One member of the faculty or staff is quarantined down from seven last week.

Skiatook Elementary currently has two positive cases, up from one last week. Enrollment is currently 302. Eight students are in quarantine down from 31 last week. There is currently one positive cases among faculty or staff. No members of the faculty or staff are quarantined down from nine last week.

Marrs Elementary currently has two positive cases, up from one last week. Enrollment is currently 414. Three students are in quarantine down from 72 last week. There are currently two positive cases among faculty or staff. No members of the faculty or staff are quarantined down from nine last week.

