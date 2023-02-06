Skiatook Public Schools is gearing up for a major bond proposal that will go before voters in the Feb. 14 nonpartisan primary election.

The $14.2 million package includes two resolutions that will support several enhancements for the district over the next several years.

Dollars from bonds help schools pay for operational expenses outside of their general funds, which are used for teacher and staff salaries. The bonds also give schools more flexibility to maintain and upgrade their resources and facilities.

SPS gathered community members, parents, teachers and administrators to plan for the bond issue over the last several months — an effort that led Superintendent Melissa Bush to push for its approval.

“Bond monies are needed to make critical improvements in the district,” Bush said. “We appreciate the hard work over the past year of our Bond Committee. The committee truly listened to stakeholders to construct a bond package that meets the needs of the district and the community.”

If passed, the first proposition, totaling more than $13.4 million, will include the addition of a storm shelter and gym at Skiatook Elementary; technology upgrades, including new Chromebooks and smart panels at Skiatook High School and Newman Middle School; and a turf replacement at the football stadium, to name a few.

It will also provide continued maintenance to several facilities that include HVAC, plumbing, electric fencing and parking lot upgrades, among others.

The second measure, totaling $730,000, will focus on transportation improvements such as the replacement of several buses and the purchase of a mini bus.

SPS’s latest issue will not increase taxes, as it serves as a series bond that will replace an expiring one.

The district’s last funding measure to go to the polls, totaling nearly $20 million, passed in February 2017 with at least an 80% approval rate.

More information about Skiatook Public Schools’ upcoming $14.2 million bond issue can be found at skiatookschools.org.