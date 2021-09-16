Skiatook Public Schools announces participation in free lunch program for 2022

Skiatook Public Schools announced today it is participating in a free breakfast and/or lunch program for school year 2022. All students enrolled in the district or the listed sites may participate in the breakfast and/or lunch program at no charge. Provision 2 and 3 schools and CEP schools will not collect household applications for free and reduced meals.

By providing breakfast and/or lunch to all children at no charge, we can create a better learning environment for our students. The school breakfast and lunch we serve follows U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for healthy school meals. The program cannot succeed without your support. Please encourage your children to participate in the school meal programs.

All meals are served to all students at no charge.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.