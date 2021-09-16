Skiatook Public Schools announces participation in free lunch program for 2022

Skiatook Public Schools announced today it is participating in a free breakfast and/or lunch program for school year 2022. All students enrolled in the district or the listed sites may participate in the breakfast and/or lunch program at no charge. Provision 2 and 3 schools and CEP schools will not collect household applications for free and reduced meals.
By providing breakfast and/or lunch to all children at no charge, we can create a better learning environment for our students. The school breakfast and lunch we serve follows U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for healthy school meals. The program cannot succeed without your support. Please encourage your children to participate in the school meal programs.
All meals are served to all students at no charge.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities, who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider