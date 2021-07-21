Skiatook pre-k school supply list

4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pair of Fiskar blunt tip or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of washable classic colors Crayola broad tip markers
2 set of Crayola watercolor paints
3 4oz bottles of Elmer’s label glue
6 glue sticks
1 large backpack (no wheels, large enough to fit a folder inside)
1 package of 4 Playdoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)
1 roll paper towels
1 1” white 3 ring binder
3 Clorox type container of wipes
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 Crayola poster paint
4 black dry erase markers
2 plastic folders with brads (red and black)
1 pencil box
2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger)
1 water bottle or themos (for water only)
1 plastic Kinder Nap mat (please no covers)
BOYS ONLY
1 box of Ziplock sandwich bags
1 package of small Dixie cups
1 package white paper bags
GIRLS ONLY
1 package large Great Value uncoated lunch plates
1 package baby wipes
*all students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)
