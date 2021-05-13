Skiatook pool opening May 29

The Skiatook Municipal Pool will open for operation on Saturday, May 29 and will be open through August 7. The pool will be open on Memorial Day.

The YMCA of Greater Tulsa took over facilities management of the swimming pool and bath house at Exchange Bank Park effective December 8, 2015. The YMCA specializes in pool maintenance of both indoor and outdoor pools. They will provide all facilities maintenance, insurance for the facility and a dedicated manager.

Rates for use of the pool have increased slightly. Gate admission is $4 per person and season passes will be offered at $60 per person. Family season passes for four will be $200 for a family of four and $50 for each additional family member. YMCA members get free gate admission. Children under three and seniors 65 and older are free.

The pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult swim hours are 9-11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The pool will be closed Sundays for maintenance.

Swimming lessons will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays. and will cost $45 for YMCA members and $90 for nonmembers. Swimming lessons fill up quickly. To register for swimming lessons, visit ymcatulsa.org/register or call the Owasso YMCA at (918) 272-9622.