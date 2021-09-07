Skiatook Police Officers receive awards

Officer Corby Sorrells

Officer Corby Sorrels was awarded the Skiatook Police Department Life Saving Award for his efforts on June 29, 2021. Officer Sorrels responded to a call regarding a suicidal person barricaded in a two story building. The person had self-inflicted injuries when Officer Sorrels arrived. Officer Sorrells climbed through a second story window and was able to stop the attempted suicide.

Officer Johnny Okerson

Officer Johnny Okerson was awarded the Skiatook Police Department Life Saving Award for his action on June 29, 2021. Officer Okerson responded to a drug overdose call and discovered an unresponsive person in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The person was not breathing. Officer Okerson administered two doses of Narcan and the person began breathing. The person was transported by Skiatook EMS to the hospital and survived.

