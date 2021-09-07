 Skip to main content
Skiatook Police Officers receive awards
Skiatook Police Officers receive awards

Sergeant Wes Henderson

Sergeant Wes Henderson (right) with Chief Billy Wakefield

 Lindsey Chastain

Officer Corby Sorrells

Officer Corby Sorrels was awarded the Skiatook Police Department Life Saving Award for his efforts on June 29, 2021. Officer Sorrels responded to a call regarding a suicidal person barricaded in a two story building. The person had self-inflicted injuries when Officer Sorrels arrived.  Officer Sorrells climbed through a second story window and was able to stop the attempted suicide.

Officer Corby Sorrells

Officer Corby Sorrells (right) with Chief Billy Wakefield

Officer Johnny Okerson

Officer Johnny Okerson was awarded the Skiatook Police Department Life Saving Award for his action on June 29, 2021. Officer Okerson responded to a drug overdose call and discovered an unresponsive person in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The person was not breathing. Officer Okerson administered two doses of Narcan and the person began breathing. The person was transported by Skiatook EMS to the hospital and survived.

Officer Johnny Okerson

Officer Johnny Okerson (right) with Chief Billy Wakefield

Sergeant Wes Henderson Officer Johnny Okerson

Sergeant Wes Henderson and Officer Johnny Okerson were awarded the Skiatook Police Department Life Saving Award for their actions on June 12, 2021.  Sergeant Henderson and Officer Okerson responded to a possible drug overdose call. They discovered a person lying in bed, unresponsive. Sergeant Henderson administered a dose of Narcan followed by a second dose administered by Officer Okerson. Skiatook EMS arrived and used a manual resuscitator on the person before transporting them to the hospital on emergency status. The person survived.

 

 

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

