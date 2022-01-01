 Skip to main content
Skiatook police investigating after deadly accident
News Editor

 Lindsey Chastain
On 12/31/21 at approximately 2000 hours, Skiatook Police officers responded to an Auto/Pedestrian collision in the 600 block of West Rogers Blvd.
 
The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Due to the fact that the next of kin has not been notified, at this time we will not be releasing the name of the deceased.
 
This is an active investigation. If you were a witness to this accident and have not spoken with the Skiatook Police Department about this, please contact us at 918-396-2424.
Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

