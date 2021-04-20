Related to this story
The City of Skiatook is holding two free refuse days in April.
Detectives with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office want the public to be aware of new scams that are targeting online vehicle buyers. In the la…
The Skiatook school board voted unanimously Monday, April 12, to challenge the state school board over a controversial lawsuit settlement that…
There are two lined snakes in the Skiatook area that look very much alike, the orange-striped ribbon snake and the common garter snake. In fac…
Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physic…
The move was based on the state's investigative audit findings that Epic’s operators may have violated various state laws and their contract terms for fiscal management, as well as for “good cause.” #oklaed
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced today it has asked all vaccine sites across the state to immediately pause administration of…
Officials say Epic’s own spending reports to the state reflect administrative costs well above statutory limits and school system remains out of compliance with cost accounting mandates for all public schools. #oklaed
Cherokee Nation hosting drive-through COVID-19 vaccine at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on April 17
Cherokee Nation is hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event open to the public at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland starting at…