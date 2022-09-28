Skiatook Police Department named 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant recipient

Attorney General John O’Connor recently announced the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant, which distributed $2 million among 58 statewide law enforcement agencies.

The Skiatook Police Department received $20,000 through this year’s initiative.

O’Connor said money from the grant will help the agencies directly target crime in their communities, pay overtime costs for officers, upgrade antiquated technology, enhance analytical capabilities and purchase new resources.

“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” O’Connor said. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”

The grant allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime.

O’Connor said the grant continues to help both rural and metro-area agencies with basic policing necessities as well as advanced technology.