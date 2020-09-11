Skiatook Police arrests September 4-11

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 4, 2020, through early morning Friday, September 11, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.4
Jamie Lafawn Ryerson, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Driving without a proper license plate or on which all taxes due to the state have not been paid.
9.5
Amanda Louise Sack. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with any sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
9.6
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
9.7
Doris J. Howe, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
