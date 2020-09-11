 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook Police arrests September 4-11

Skiatook Police arrests September 4-11

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 4, 2020, through early morning Friday, September 11, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

9.4

Jamie Lafawn Ryerson, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Driving without a proper license plate or on which all taxes due to the state have not been paid.

9.5

Amanda Louise Sack. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with any sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure. 

9.6

Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. 

9.7

Doris J. Howe, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

+2 
HOWEDJ.jpg

Howe
+2 
NEWMANMD_6.jpg

Newman
+2 
SACKAL.jpg

Sack

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Nature Note: Box Turtles
News

Nature Note: Box Turtles

Oklahoma has two kinds of box turtles, the ornate box turtle and the three-toed box turtle. We have both in the Skiatook area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News