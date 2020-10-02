Skiatook Police arrests September 25 - October 2

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 25, 2020, through early morning Friday, October 2, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.26
Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
9.28
Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Using drug paraphernalia to grow a controlled dangerous substance.
9.30
Dustin Spears, of Skiatook. Breaking and entering without permission.
10.1
Blaire Nicole Ford, of Poteau. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Public intoxication. Reckless conduct with a firearm. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia.
10.2
Shawn Michael Stephens, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
