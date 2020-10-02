 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook Police arrests September 25 - October 2

Skiatook Police arrests September 25 - October 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 25, 2020, through early morning Friday, October 2, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

9.26

Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.

9.28

Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Using drug paraphernalia to grow a controlled dangerous substance.

9.30

Dustin Spears, of Skiatook. Breaking and entering without permission.

10.1

Blaire Nicole Ford, of Poteau. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Public intoxication. Reckless conduct with a firearm. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia.

10.2

Shawn Michael Stephens, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News