Skiatook Police arrests S October 2-9

Lindsey Chastain

News Editor

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday,  October 2, 2020, through early morning Friday, October 9, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

10.2

Shawn Michael Stephens, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.

10.3

Casey Bennett Caldwell, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

10.5

Staci Lerae Blondin, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.

Cody Montana Wagnon, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Failure to comply with the Compulsory Insurance Act. Operating a vehicle without the proper tag or decal.

10.7

Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Squatting. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

10.9

Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Local warrants.

Christopher Lee Spear, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

