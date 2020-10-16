 Skip to main content
Skiatook Police arrests October 9-16

Lindsey Chastain

News Editor

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 9, 2020, through early morning Friday, October 16, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

10.9

Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Local warrants.

Christopher Lee Spear, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

10.11

Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.

10.14

Bobby Samuel Bodine, of Skiatook. Tulsa County warrant.

Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse.

Malcom Lovelle Hardridge, of Skiatook. Actual physical control. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer. False impersonation.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

