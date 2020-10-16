Skiatook Police arrests October 9-16

Lindsey Chastain
News Editor
Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 9, 2020, through early morning Friday, October 16, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.9
Rose Marie Bodine, of Skiatook. Local warrants.
Christopher Lee Spear, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
10.11
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
10.14
Bobby Samuel Bodine, of Skiatook. Tulsa County warrant.
Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse.
Malcom Lovelle Hardridge, of Skiatook. Actual physical control. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer. False impersonation.
Follow me on Twitter
@SkiatookJournal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!