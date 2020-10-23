Skiatook Police arrests October 16-23

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 16, 2020, through early morning Friday, October 23, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.16
Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Protective order violation. Driving a motor vehicle without a license.
Michelle Whitney Brown, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse.
10.17
Justin Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Skiatook municipal warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana. Failure to appear warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Dayton Lee Hamilton, of Skiatook. Driving under the influence of alcohol or an intoxicating substance.
10.18
Christopher Isaac Middendorf, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
10.21
Tamra Denise Huebel, of Skiatook. Local warrant. Possession of marijuana. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
10.22
Brandy Jo Harris, of Tulsa. Protective order violation, second or subsequent violation.
10.23
Michelle Renae Ridenour, of Skiatook. Local warrants.
