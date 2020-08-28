Skiatook Police arrests August 21-28

Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 21, 2020, through early morning Friday, August 28, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.22
Rusty Lee Burkhalter, of Oologah. Obstructing an officer.
8.26
Cassieopea Dawn Inks, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Obstructing an officer.
Michael Wade McKee, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Improper right turn. Failure to maintain liability insurance. Obstructing an officer. Eluding a police officer.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.