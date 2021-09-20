Skiatook Pioneer Day Festival returns September 23-25

The Annual Pioneer Day Festival kicks off on Thursday night, September 23 with amusement rides and a carnival in Central Park from 6-10 p.m. The carnival will also run Friday night from 6-10 p.m.
This year’s theme is Hometown Pride.
Saturday’s events start with a 5K and fun run at 7:30 a.m.
Saturday’s Pioneer Day Festival events start off with a a 5K and fun run at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast for our “Golden Couples” at 8 a.m.
The annual Pioneer Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. Filled with lots of spirit and creative floats, the parade make it’s way down Highway 20 as the town lines the street.
Upon the conclusion of the parade, local vendor booths open up at Central Park for everyone to enjoy a little shopping or a bite to eat from the food vendors and food trucks.
Central Park will also host the Kid’s Fishing Derby, recognition of the Golden Couples and entertainment at the Main Stage.
The Skiatook Museum will be hosting a Quilt Show and self-guided tours from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
The entertainment stage will feature music entertainment by from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring Braden Jamison at 7 p.m.
The American Legion will be hosting a Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ThursdayCarnival at Central Park6:00pm-10:00pmThursday in the Park with Thomas Martinez in Concert6:00pm- 9:00pm
FridayCarnival at Central Park6:00pm-10:00pmOutdoor Movie under the Stars at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church7:30pm- 9:30pm
Saturday5K & Fun Run- Run the Rails @ Osage Prairie Trail7:30amSeniors & Golden Couples Breakfast8:00amParadeLine Up @ 8:00am- Starts @ 9:00amClassic Car Show @ American Legion9:00am- 3:00pmQuilt Show & Self Guided Museum Tours @ Skiatook Museum10:00am-4:00pmGolden Couples Recognition on the Main Stage10:30amCliffTop in Concert @ Main Stage1:00pm-3:00pmHaven Alexandra in Concert @ Main Stage3:30pm- 5:00pmFishing Derby @ Central Park12:30pm- 2:00pmRegister until Noon @ Chamber HeadquartersPioneer Day Concert featuring BRADEN JAMISON @ Main Stage7:00pm-9:00pm** Times and Events are subject to change**