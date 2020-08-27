Skiatook officers receive Life Saving Award

Officer Tyler Bates (right) and Officer Tony Harper (right) were presenting Life Saving Awards by Chief Billy Wakefield (center). Skiatook Police Department/Courtesy

Skiatook Police Officer's Tony Harper and Tyler Bates received the Life Saving Award for actions taken on March 16, 2020.

According to the Skiatook Police Department, Officers Harper and Bates responded to a call of an unresponsive male in Skiatook on March 16. When they arrived, they found a person lying in bed and receiving chest compressions from a family member. His lips had started to turn blue and he did not appear to be breathing.

Officer Harper and Officer Bates administered Narcan, which is an antidote for drug overdoses. The man appeared to have overdosed on drugs.

The Skiatook Police Department said, "Due to the actions of Officer Harper and Officer Bates, the subject survived the incident and his life was saved by the officers."

Officer Tony Harper and Officer Tyler Bates were presented the Life Saving Award by Chief of Police Billy Wakefield.