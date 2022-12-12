Skiatook officers lead dozens of kids on Christmas shopping spree

Several Skiatook children will celebrate a Christmas this year that they’ll never forget.

About 70 to 80 kids took to the toy aisles at Walmart Supercenter on Friday as part of Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Shop with a Cop event.

The organization’s fundraising efforts give the youngsters a chance to peruse the store aisles, with a gift card in hand, to shop for themselves and their loved ones alongside a badged chaperone.

“This year, with the help of almost every business in Skiatook and some outside of Skiatook, we were able to raise more money than we have ever raised,” Sgt. Johnny Okerson said. “This allowed us to go all out when we have been limited in the past.”

The cops and kids convened back at the police station afterward to eat pizza, play basketball and enjoy their time together.

The Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police was joined by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Police Department, Collinsville Police Department, Grand River Dam Authority, Skiatook Fire Department and Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation.

SPD’s communications division this year also displayed an angel tree, which sponsored another 75 children for the department to bless.

“Between our citizens, our businesses, our communications department and our Fraternal Order of Police, more than 150 children in Skiatook are going to have great Christmas,” Okerson said. “For this, we could not be prouder to serve this community and be a part of the Skiatook Police Department.”