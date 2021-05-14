Skiatook Municipal Airport Held Ribbon-Cutting for New Runway

The Skiatook Municipal Airport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 14, in honor of the airport’s new 3,000-foot runway.

The $2 million project began in 2020 with reconstruction of the existing asphalt runway with concrete and the upgrading of the existing stake mounted runway edge lights to higher quality base mounted fixtures. The grant also included funding for an obstruction survey to aid in the development of new Global Positioning System (GPS) instrument approaches to both ends of the runway. The project, included in the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission’s (OAC) Five-Year Airport Construction Program, provides better safety to the users of the airport while continuing to improve the economic impact for Skiatook and Osage and Tulsa Counties.

City Manager Dan Yancey said, “Without the assistance of the Federal Aviation Administration, the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the citizens of Skiatook this project would have been not been considered at least for another 5-10 years. Now we have a beautiful fully constructed concrete runway that will last 25-35 years in the future, we are excited!”

Chester Reyckert, at whose hanger the ceremony was held, presented Yancy with a plaque expressing gratitude from the airport's patrons and the citizens of Skiatook.