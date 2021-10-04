Skiatook mourns high school art teacher

Superintendent Rick Thomas said: “Today was a sad day for faculty, staff and students after hearing yesterday that high school art teacher, Rudy Guara, had passed away. Rudy had been a teacher at the high school for the past 4 years. Mr. Guara was always so kind to faculty and students. He was a very talented artist and enjoyed sharing his love of art with his students. He enjoyed being a part of the SHS Staff and will be missed by everyone.“