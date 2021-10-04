 Skip to main content
Skiatook mourns high school art teacher
Rudy Guara

The district reported Oct. 3 that Rudy Guara, an art teacher for four years at Skiatook High School, died with COVID-19.

Skiatook High School parents received an automated call on Sunday, Oct. 3, with a notification that art teacher Rudy Guara had died with a COVID-19 infection. 

Superintendent Rick Thomas said: “Today was a sad day for faculty, staff and students after hearing yesterday that high school art teacher, Rudy Guara, had passed away. Rudy had been a teacher at the high school for the past 4 years. Mr. Guara was always so kind to faculty and students. He was a very talented artist and enjoyed sharing his love of art with his students. He enjoyed being a part of the SHS Staff and will be missed by everyone.“

The district has had counselors on hand to provide support to students and staff throughout the day.

