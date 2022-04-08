 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook middle-school students nab top honors in 2022 Law Day Contest for essay writing

skiatook middle school

Skiatook Middle School

 Skiatook Journal file photo

Four Skiatook students recently placed in the OBA Law Day Committee’s 2022 Law Day Contest.

With a theme of “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change,” the contest helped students recognize the importance of shared responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and pursue justice.

This year, 1,331 students from 47 towns and about 70 schools and home school groups entered the contest.

In sixth grade writing, Ethan Fox, of Skiatook, took home second place for his essay, “The Importance of the 13th Amendment.”

For seventh grade writing, Daisy Lee nabbed first place for her piece regarding women’s voting rights, and Gunner Goodwin nabbed second for his essay, “Why People Want to Change the 26th Amendment.” Trey Vaughn was also named an honorable mention.

“Thank you to all the students, parents and teachers for participating in this year’s contest,” the OBA Law Day Committee said in a news release.

