A Skiatook man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, March 12.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on County Road 2150 and Javine Hill Road, about 3 miles south of Avant in Osage County, according to the accident report.

It states that Christopher Park, 27, was traveling eastbound on CR 2150 on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he swerved it into a ditch after trying to avoid two dogs in the middle of the roadway.

Park was transported to a local hospital and admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

The scene was investigated by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation and Skiatook Fire and EMS.