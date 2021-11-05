Skiatook man, 23, dies in crash Thursday; trooper cites drug use in other driver from Collinsville

A Skiatook man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in northern Tulsa County.

Clifton Smith, 23, was driving a 1972 Chevrolet pickup truck southbound on Oklahoma 11 near 170th Street North when a northbound 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup crossed the center line.

Smith's truck was struck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol initial report. The truck was not equipped with airbags.

Troopers stated the other driver, a 28-year-old tribal citizen and resident of Collinsville, was treated and released for head injuries. That driver was believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the trooper's preliminary investigation.

