Area residents are continuing to benefit from the many resources offered at the Skiatook branch of the Tulsa City-County Library.

TCCL recently received a five-star rating in Library Journal’s national rating of public libraries for its outstanding efforts in serving its local communities.

The organization — which comprises 24 locations, including Skiatook — received the rating based on library visits, program attendance, public computer users, Wi-Fi sessions, circulation of physical items and e-materials, and database usage and website visits.

The 2022 scores are based on 2020 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Public Library Survey.

Skiatook’s statistics (see breakout for site specifics) reflect an annual total of nearly 27,800 customers who checked out more than 48,500 items.

Comparatively, TCCL saw a total of 1.6 million visits with an estimated 7.3 million items in circulation.

About 3,400 individuals logged into computers at the Skiatook branch, sharing more than 6,300 Wi-Fi sessions. Additionally, collective program attendance between the two sites totaled just over 390.

Total computer usage for TCCL reached more than 222,800 with over 567,000 Wi-Fi sessions. It also logged more than 718,000 individuals in program attendance.

“Being recognized as one of the top libraries in the nation is certainly a community award for TCCL staff and all of the Tulsa County readers who use library resources,” TCCL CEO Kimberly Johnson said in a news release. “Our mission is to inspire, promote learning and create connections that strengthen our communities.”

Shelly Wimberley recently returned to the Skiatook branch as its new manager. Wimberley began her career with TCCL as the children’s librarian in Skiatook in 2006, and most recently served as the children’s librarian at the Owasso Library.

For more information on TCCL’s services and programs, call the AskUs Hotline, 918-549-7323, or visit tulsalibrary.org.