Skiatook Lake Anglers Bass Fishing Tournament qualifiers held

The Skiatook Lake Angler’s began their annual bass fishing tournament in February. The tournament consists of six qualifying events plus a championship.

Sponsored by Bill’s Marine, the tournament is for two-person teams fishing for their top five largest bass of the day. All tournaments are on Skiatook Lake. The tournament is 100 percent payback, meaning all money paid in gets paid back out to the winners. Membership fees to the Skiatook Lake Anglers are used to pay for equipment and staff for the tournaments.

Qualifier one was held on February 28, 2021. Danny and Danny Jones won first place with 14.43 pounds of bass. Rashaun and Donovan Woods placed second with 8.75 pounds of bass. John and Mike Bryant placed third with 8.05 pounds of bass. The duo also took home the prize for the largest bass weighing in at 8.05 pounds.

The second qualifier was held on April 3, 2021. Steve and Jim Vann took home first place with 25.53 pounds of bass. In second was Dennis Crawford and James Hughes with 19.36 pounds and the largest bass at 7.29 pounds. Robert and Cooper Park took third place with 16.95 pounds of bass.