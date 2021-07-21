 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook kindergarten school supply list
0 Comments

Skiatook kindergarten school supply list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marrs Elementary

News Editor Marrs Elementary

 Lindsey Chastain

1 pair of Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of classic colors Crayola broad tip markers

5 24 count Crayola crayons boxes

1 4oz bottle of black label Elmer’s glue

8 glue sticks

4 black dry erase markers

1 12 count Crayola colored pencils

3 plastic pocket folders with brads

1 large backpack (no wheels)

2 packages of 4 Playdoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)

1 package of 24 count Ticonderoga pencils

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 1” white binder with clear plastic cover

2 Clorox type container of wipes

1 8 count Crayola washable watercolor paint

1 small school/supply box

2 sanitizer (8oz or larger) 

1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)

BOYS ONLY

1 roll paper towels

1 package large paper plates

1 box gallon Ziploc bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 package baby wipes

1 box sandwich Ziploc bags

1 10 color 2 fl. oz. Crayola washable kids paint

*all students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated
News

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated

  • Updated

"What we are seeing in Tulsa is our hospitalizations are primarily, of course, unvaccinated patients and patients from surrounding counties," said Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director. "We're not getting as many people from Tulsa County."

Biden administration provides Oklahoma with $9 million for rural COVID-19 response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News