Skiatook Journal: Person of the Year

Ricky Janssen said, “The fire department has become my second family and I am grateful to work beside some of the best!”

Matthew Brand said, “For the team that I work with and for, from our chief to all of our administrators, they are the best! They are always there when you need them and they will bend over backwards to make sure that we have everything that we need to make sure that we are the safest and we can perform our job to the best of our ability!”

Others focused on the joy they get from performing the vital roles they serve in our community. “Coming to work and helping others makes me understand it could always be worse,” said Mike Thoendel.

Fear of taking the virus home to their families and seeing so many people struggle this year dominated the thoughts of these front line workers. Denton Eller said, “The biggest challenge this year was just seeing so many people struggle, and not enjoying life like they once did.”

Brice Irving started out as a volunteer and became a member of the Skiatook Fire Department team three years ago. He loves the unknowns of the job, knowing that you will see and do something different every day, but also said that dealing with those unknowns of the coronavirus this year was the biggest challenge.