Skiatook Journal: Person of the Year

The dominate news topic of 2020 was the COVID-19 pandemic. And on the front lines of the pandemic were the paramedics and firefighters responding to those medical emergencies. That is why the Skiatook Fire Department is this year’s Person of the Year.

Fire Marshall Bob Nail said the biggest challenge this year was, ”understanding the total picture of the COVID- 19 pandemic. We were not able to rush in to help. We were helping others to understand that there is no quick fix to the pandemic and keeping the team smiling during the uncertainty when dealing with the public.”

“Early on it was identified the only way for our team to function would be to make changes to our operations. These changes would include refraining from the hugs, high fives, and morning handshakes,” Nail said. Watching each team member adapt to the new social requirements and how all team members have adapted to accepting “the new norm” has allowed all of us to find peace in our day to day operations.”

Each team member struggled in their own ways with the pandemic and stayed positive despite the new challenges. But together, as a team, they strengthened each other.

Ross Easky said, “Having a second family has been a huge blessing to me this year, knowing that we can always count on each other to get through whatever life throws at us.”

Ricky Janssen said, “The fire department has become my second family and I am grateful to work beside some of the best!”

Matthew Brand said, “For the team that I work with and for, from our chief to all of our administrators, they are the best! They are always there when you need them and they will bend over backwards to make sure that we have everything that we need to make sure that we are the safest and we can perform our job to the best of our ability!”

Others focused on the joy they get from performing the vital roles they serve in our community. “Coming to work and helping others makes me understand it could always be worse,” said Mike Thoendel.

Fear of taking the virus home to their families and seeing so many people struggle this year dominated the thoughts of these front line workers. Denton Eller said, “The biggest challenge this year was just seeing so many people struggle, and not enjoying life like they once did.”

Brice Irving started out as a volunteer and became a member of the Skiatook Fire Department team three years ago. He loves the unknowns of the job, knowing that you will see and do something different every day, but also said that dealing with those unknowns of the coronavirus this year was the biggest challenge.

Every single person stated how much they enjoy helping the community in times of need. “I have a purpose and calling to continue on the path I’m on,” said Ruben Luna. “I’ve always enjoyed helping people and being able to have a career to serve people was the right choice for me.”

Everyone was also grateful for the support of their families at all times, but especially this year.

Janssen said, “I am grateful for my wife and child. They are so supportive of my career and bring me joy when I need it the most.”

“My wife is my biggest supporter, especially through all of these hard times! She is a RN in the ER at the biggest hospital around Tulsa, so it makes it a lot easier for me to go home after a hard and busy shift because we are able to talk about things and able to work through the hard things,” Brand said.

Over the last year, many of the firefighters have trained to be paramedics. “I am so proud of the how the team has helped each other, not just for studying, but also in covering schedules,” Chief Jim Annas said. “The city has made this opportunity available for them and has been fantastic in supporting the Fire Department. We now have more paramedics than we have ever had and will have even more in six months.”

Because of their unwavering commitment to service of the community and their willingness to face the challenges 2020 brought with courage and positivity, these heroes deserve our support, thanks and gratitude. We could think of no one better to be the Person of the Year.

Jim Annas, Fire Chief and Emergency Manager, EMT basic

Sam Little, EMS Officer and Deputy Emergency Manager, Paramedic

Bob Nail, Fire Marshall, Paramedic

Captain Josh Miller, EMT Intermediate

Lieutenant Chuck Williamson, Paramedic

Firefighter Michael Anderson, Paramedic

Firefighter Floyd Baker, EMT Advanced, completed paramedic school

Firefighter Keifer Burks, Paramedic

Firefighter Jared Humphrey, EMT, in paramedic school

Captain Rick Postier, Paramedic

Lieutenant James Perkins, EMT Intermediate

Firefighter Don McCreary, EMT Intermediate

Firefighter Brennan Cantu, Paramedic

Firefighter Ricky Janssen, Paramedic

Firefighter Ruben Luna, Paramedic

Captain Mike Thoendel, Paramedic

Lieutenant Denton Eller, Paramedic

Firefighter Matt Brand, Paramedic

Firefighter Brice Irving, Paramedic

Firefighter Mike Casillas, Paramedic

Firefighter Ross Easky, EMT basic, in Paramedic school

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal.

