Skiatook HS choir performs Christmas Concert
Skiatook HS choir performs Christmas Concert

Skiatook High School choir

Skiatook High School choir

 Lindsey Chastain

The Skiatook High School choir performed a Christmas concert on Thursday, December 10. The choir sang Silent Night in German, and several other Christmas songs.

The choir is directed by Taylor Jack Conley and accompanied by Robin Edens.

Lindsey Chastain

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

