Skiatook High School to participate in GEAR UP college prep week, Sept. 26-30

Oklahoma schools, including Skiatook Public Schools, will celebrate the impact of the state’s GEAR UP college and career readiness and success program during National GEAR UP Week, Sept. 26-30.

GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) currently partners with 10 school districts and five regional universities throughout Oklahoma. The program will help prepare nearly 12,000 middle and high school students for college success through campus tours, ACT test preparation and more.

With the help of GEAR UP, 1,774 Oklahoma seniors participated in the program’s College Application Week in 2019. During the 2021-22 academic year, 8,641 Oklahoma students — including 474 from Skiatook High School — participated in college career and readiness workshops. At Skiatook, 328 students went on a college campus visit, 927 students received academic counseling and 1,024 students received financial counseling.

The GEAR UP program offers college access and financial aid information to students and families through awareness activities, including Oklahoma’s Promise and FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) completion assistance.

GEAR UP school specialists create and maintain relationships with students by providing one-on-one guidance. College coaches — a resource available once students arrive on one of GEAR UP’s partner college campuses — support students in their transition, answering questions and sharing information to set students up for success.

GEAR UP also provides collaboration and leadership opportunities for school administrators, faculty and staff, working with them to implement and enhance Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) to address student achievement. GEAR UP education coordinators participate in weekly teacher meetings that support the use of PLC classroom strategies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, GEAR UP adapted to include virtual meetings with students, sharing virtual campus tours for colleges across Oklahoma on the program’s website. Virtual visits remain an option, while in-person campus visits again are being encouraged.

For more information about GEAR UP or to contact a member of GEAR UP staff, visit okgearup.org.