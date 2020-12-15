 Skip to main content
Skiatook High School moves to virtual learning

Skiatook High School moves to virtual learning

SHS sign

News Editor Skiatook High School LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook High School has moved to virtual learning starting on Wednesday, December 16. 

The school currently has two students and two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, nine staff members and 150 students are in quarantine.

Marrs Elementary, Skiatook Elementary and Skiatook Intermediate Elementary will remain having in-person learning. Newman Middle School previously transitioned to virtual learning.

High school students can pick up meals from 12-1 p.m. at the Newman Middle School student drop off loop in front of the school.

In-person learning will resume after the winter break on January 6, 2021.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

