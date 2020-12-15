Skiatook High School moves to virtual learning

Skiatook High School has moved to virtual learning starting on Wednesday, December 16.
The school currently has two students and two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, nine staff members and 150 students are in quarantine.
Marrs Elementary, Skiatook Elementary and Skiatook Intermediate Elementary will remain having in-person learning. Newman Middle School previously transitioned to virtual learning.
High school students can pick up meals from 12-1 p.m. at the Newman Middle School student drop off loop in front of the school.
In-person learning will resume after the winter break on January 6, 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!