Skiatook High School moves to virtual learning for two weeks

Dear Skiatook Public Schools Parents, Students, and Staff,
Our Administrative Team at Skiatook Public Schools, through our partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Tulsa Health Department, closely examines all COVID-19 related cases and quarantine numbers within our schools, zip code, and county on a daily basis. At Skiatook High School we currently have 4 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for quarantining people in close contact with a COVID-19 individual has resulted in 8 staff members to quarantine and 120 students to quarantine. Our current number of COVID-19 positive cases and staff/students quarantined due to close contact of a COVID-19 positive case has prompted Skiatook High School to pivot to Distance Learning for two weeks (Monday, October 26, 2020 through Friday, November 6, 2020).
During Distance Learning high school students will be required to log into Google Classroom daily to receive instruction for all classes. In the event that your student does not have internet access, a paper packet will be provided. The specifics of Distance Learning can be found on pages 13 and 14 of our Return to Learn Plan. During this Distance Learning time all non-quarantined students can still participate in extracurricular activities. The COVID-19 screening process prior to extracurricular activity participation will include a temperature check and completion of the COVID-19 questionnaire.
Currently, there is no need to alter the instructional delivery for the other sites in our district. Marrs Elementary (Grades PK-1) has 15 students quarantining due to close contact and 2 staff members quarantining due to close contact. Skiatook Elementary (Grades 2-3) has 3 students quarantining due to close contact and 0 staff members quarantining due to close contact. Skiatook Intermediate Elementary (Grades 4-5) has 2 students quarantining due to close contact and 0 staff members quarantining due to close contact. Newman Middle School (Grades 6-8) has 4 students quarantining due to close contact and 1 staff member quarantining due to close contact.
The safety of our students is our top priority. Thank you for supporting your high school student during the Distance Learning time.
Sincerely,
Rick Thomas
Superintendent
