Skiatook High School moves to virtual learning for two weeks

Our Administrative Team at Skiatook Public Schools, through our partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Tulsa Health Department, closely examines all COVID-19 related cases and quarantine numbers within our schools, zip code, and county on a daily basis. At Skiatook High School we currently have 4 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for quarantining people in close contact with a COVID-19 individual has resulted in 8 staff members to quarantine and 120 students to quarantine. Our current number of COVID-19 positive cases and staff/students quarantined due to close contact of a COVID-19 positive case has prompted Skiatook High School to pivot to Distance Learning for two weeks (Monday, October 26, 2020 through Friday, November 6, 2020).