Skiatook has lost a hero. 911 supervisor Heath Cox passed away on Christmas Day. The Skiatook Police Department issued the following statement.

It is with the deepest regret that as a Department, we inform the public the Skiatook 911 Supervisor, Heath Cox, has passed away. The learning of our loss of Dispatcher Cox was a tough one to our Department. It is a tremendous loss to the City of Skiatook as a whole.

Dispatcher Cox has been employed with the City of Skiatook for 22 years. Dispatcher Cox began his service to the City of Skiatook on February 1st, 1999 and he was promoted to Dispatch Supervisor in March of 2015.

Heath's wife and family will be in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time. The Dispatchers and Officers of the Skiatook Police Department ask for strength and prayers while they mourn the loss of not only a co-worker, but a great friend.

Rest Easy Heath... We love you... and you will be greatly missed.

The Skiatook FOP has set up a Memorial Fund for Heath's family through GoFundMe. Donations can also be made in person at the Skiatook Police Department and given to the Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police.

