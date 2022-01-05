Skiatook has 98 active cases, Sperry has 30

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said that its sequencing found 57% omicron variant versus 43% delta variant over the holidays. Omicron variant cases are sweeping through the state and hospitalizations have increased.
Out of the samples batches sequenced 131 were Delta and 175 were Omicron.
Bradley Stevenson led a team of microbiologists from the University of Oklahoma that analyzed sewage in the Tulsa area.
“While our data suggests that infections from the omicron variant are still a fraction of the infections from Delta variant SARS-CoV-2, Omicron is on the rise,” Stevenson said in a statement. “Monitoring wastewater will allow us to track it's prevalence more quickly and with less effort than patient testing.”
There are currently 27,820, up from last week's 15,459 active cases and 12,512 deaths in the state as of January 3, 2022. There have been 720,961 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 2,990, up from last week's 1,462.
The Omicron variant makes up the majority of cases and is considered to be much more contagious than previous variants, but is likely to produce far fewer severe illnesses for most people.
Skiatook has lost a total of 37 people to COVID-19. There are 98 active cases in the city, down from 81 last week and 2,818 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,952 total cases.
Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 30 active cases, up from 29 last week. There have been 1,004 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,041 total cases.
Owasso has 320 active cases, Collinsville has 111. The city of Tulsa has 2,497 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 16 and up.
Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can
Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19
- Get very sick from COVID-19
- Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19
- Spread COVID-19 to others
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
