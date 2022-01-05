Skiatook has 98 active cases, Sperry has 30

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said that its sequencing found 57% omicron variant versus 43% delta variant over the holidays. Omicron variant cases are sweeping through the state and hospitalizations have increased.

Out of the samples batches sequenced 131 were Delta and 175 were Omicron.

Bradley Stevenson led a team of microbiologists from the University of Oklahoma that analyzed sewage in the Tulsa area.

“While our data suggests that infections from the omicron variant are still a fraction of the infections from Delta variant SARS-CoV-2, Omicron is on the rise,” Stevenson said in a statement. “Monitoring wastewater will allow us to track it's prevalence more quickly and with less effort than patient testing.”

There are currently 27,820, up from last week's 15,459 active cases and 12,512 deaths in the state as of January 3, 2022. There have been 720,961 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 2,990, up from last week's 1,462.

The Omicron variant makes up the majority of cases and is considered to be much more contagious than previous variants, but is likely to produce far fewer severe illnesses for most people.