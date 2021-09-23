Skiatook has 97 active cases, Sperry has 32

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.53 percent of the total cases while 21.16 percent comes from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 13.20 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.39 percent of the cases.

Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 4,056,358 doses of the vaccine. Only 55.8 percent of the state has had at least one dose.

In Osage County, only 35.2 percent of the eligible population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Risk level is considered very high. In the Tulsa Metro area, 54.3% of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and the risk level is very high for transmission.

Oklahoma is nearing 600,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.