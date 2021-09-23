Skiatook has 97 active cases, Sperry has 32

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking younger, healthier people. In Oklahoma, the largest affected age group is the 18-35 age group with 31.53 percent of the total cases while 21.16 percent comes from the 36-49 age group. Children ages 5-17 account for 13.20 percent and children 4 and under make up 2.39 percent of the cases.
Oklahoma vaccination rates have been steadily climbing since the vaccine received FDA approval and the rise in Delta variant cases. Oklahoma has administered 4,056,358 doses of the vaccine. Only 55.8 percent of the state has had at least one dose.
In Osage County, only 35.2 percent of the eligible population has had at least one dose of the vaccine. Risk level is considered very high. In the Tulsa Metro area, 54.3% of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and the risk level is very high for transmission.
Oklahoma is nearing 600,000 cases since the pandemic began in January 2020. The CDC has updated their mask recommendations. It is important to remember that wearing a mask protects those around you from any virus you may be carrying.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 49 in Skiatook and the city has 97 active cases. Sperry saw a rise of 32 cases in the past week and has 32 active cases. There are 23,533 active cases in the state as of September 22, 2021.
There are 42,410,607 cases reported in the United States and 678,407 deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 2,391 up from 2,342 a week ago. 2,294 have recovered. There was one new death reported in the last week for a total of 25.
Sperry added 32 new cases and has 849 cases up from 830 last week. 817 have recovered and deaths remains at 5.
Owasso has 357 active cases, Collinsville has 215. The city of Tulsa has 3,123 active cases.
Across the state of Oklahoma 598,072 cases have been reported. There have been 8,715 deaths. The rise in cases week over week is 13,380 cases. The CDC provisional death count is 9,983.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
