Skiatook has 95 active cases, Sperry has 19
Skiatook has 95 active cases, Sperry has 19

There are currently 12,334 active cases and 12,326 deaths in the state as of December 22, 2021. There have been 691,282 total cases reported in Oklahoma. New 7 days new case average is 1,143.

The Omicron variant has been detected in Oklahoma. The variant is considered to be much more contagious than previous variants, but is likely to produce far fewer severe illnesses for most people.

Skiatook has lost a total of 36 people to COVID-19. There are 95 active cases in the city, up from 72 last week and 2,705 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,836 total cases.

Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 19 active cases, up from 17 last week. There have been 974 people who have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,000 total cases.

Owasso has 196 active cases, Collinsville has 78. The city of Tulsa has 1,421 active cases.

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 and up.

Although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 compared with adults, children can

Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19

Get very sick from COVID-19

Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19

Spread COVID-19 to others

New research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.

It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Booster shots are recommended for everyone. Oklahomans ages 16-17 can now get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.

For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html

Key Facts

2,688 new COVID-19 cases from last week to this week

39.2% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated

72% of positive COVID-19 test samples submitted to OSDH in July had the Delta variant present

0.071% of COVID-19 cases have been breakthrough cases. A breakthrough case is a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in someone who is considered fully vaccinated

38% of new COVID-19 cases over the past week occurred in individuals between the ages of 15-34

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

