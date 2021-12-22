Skiatook has 95 active cases, Sperry has 19

There are currently 12,334 active cases and 12,326 deaths in the state as of December 22, 2021. There have been 691,282 total cases reported in Oklahoma. New 7 days new case average is 1,143.

The Omicron variant has been detected in Oklahoma. The variant is considered to be much more contagious than previous variants, but is likely to produce far fewer severe illnesses for most people.

Skiatook has lost a total of 36 people to COVID-19. There are 95 active cases in the city, up from 72 last week and 2,705 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 2,836 total cases.

Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 19 active cases, up from 17 last week. There have been 974 people who have recovered. Less than 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,000 total cases.

Owasso has 196 active cases, Collinsville has 78. The city of Tulsa has 1,421 active cases.

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 and up.